Man convicted in deadly shooting of lifelong Memphian walking home from store

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was convicted in the deadly shooting of a lifelong Memphian who was walking home from a local store.
Anthony Beason, 39, was walking home from a neighborhood store in South Memphis when he was shot and killed in the 1600 block of South Lauderdale on Sept. 4, 2016.
Police said Christopher Williams, 24, told investigators he saw Beason and “followed him, looking for a place to shoot him.”
Williams lived in the area, and he confessed to the killing and could be heard laughing during parts of his tape-recorded statement, investigators said.
Williams was convicted Friday of first-degree murder, and the murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison.
