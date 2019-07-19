Man convicted in violent carjacking and robbery case, DA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 25-year-old man has been convicted in the 2016 carjacking and robbery of a Frayser man who was accosted at gunpoint as he was pulling into his driveway, said the district attorney's office said.
A Criminal Court jury convicted Derious Grandberry of carjacking, aggravated robbery, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony. He will be sentenced next month.
The attack happened around 9 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2016, when the 38-year-old victim was confronted by two men as he pulled into his driveway near Frayser Boulevard and Steele Street.
His attackers stole $250 from him and drove away in his vehicle.
About two hours later, police found the vehicle six miles away in the 1300 block of Standridge Street near North Hollywood Street and Chelsea Avenue in North Memphis.
Fingerprints lifted from the stolen vehicle led police to Grandberry, who also was identified by the victim in a photo spread.
