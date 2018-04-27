Man convicted of kidnapping, murdering man near University of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man accused of severely beating his girlfriend and then shooting to death a man he lured to her apartment near the University of Memphis was convicted Friday of first-degree murder and other charges.
Antoine Hinton, 31, is convicted of reckless aggravated assault, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony following the shooting death of 25-year-old Jeremy Lampkin.
Trending stories:
- Police: Memphis mom turns son into police for robbing, shooting at couple
- Mother hears deceased son's heart beat in another man's chest
- Man steals electricity with spoon, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
These incidents, if you remember, occurred on Aug. 8, 2015, when Hinton argued with his 25-year-old girlfriend and then beat her with his fist and with a handgun causing facial fractures and blood loss. While holding her at gunpoint in her apartment in the 600 block of Patterson, Hinton texted Lampkin on his girlfriend’s phone and encouraged him to come to the apartment.
When Lampkin arrived, Hinton confronted him at gunpoint, struck him in the face and then shot him three times, and killing him on the scene. Hinton fled the scene, but was tracked to a Memphis motel where he was arrested the following day.
Hinton will automatically receive a sentence of life in prison for the murder of Lampkin, and Judge John Campbell will sentence him on the other felonies at a later date, according to police.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}