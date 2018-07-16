Man convicted of killing 2, injuring others in failed Memphis robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been convicted of murdering two men and attempting to rob several others in northeast Memphis.
Antwon Young, 23, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, nine counts of attempted especially aggravated robbery, and one count of aggravated assault. The charges stem from an incident in October 2014.
Police said three men in a van, including Young, were driving through a neighborhood near Kingsbury High School looking for people to rob. They stopped when they same a large group of men in the 1400 block of Gherald Street.
Young and Marterius Oneal, a codefendant, got out the van, approached the men, and demanded money, according to police documents.
Investigators said the suspects suddenly started shooting “for no reason.”
Juan Pedro Garcie, 20, and Alvaro Casillas Becerra, 21, were killed. Two others were injured.
The gunmen allegedly drove off in the van empty-handed.
Oneal was convicted on the same charges in 2017. He was sentenced to life in prison.
The alleged van driver, Austin Yewell, is awaiting trial, according to the District Attorney General’s Office.
