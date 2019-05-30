Man convicted of murder for local high school senior back in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The man convicted in the murder of a high school senior will be back in court today.
Kwasi Corbin is scheduled to be sentenced for attempted murder and using a gun during a felony.
This sentencing has already been postponed two times.
These charges stem from a shooting in Downtown Memphis back in 2016 when he killed Myneisha Johnson and injured her friend.
He was found guilty last month and received life in prison for the murder case.
