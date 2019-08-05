Man convicted of murdering nephew, sentenced to 22 years in prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Ruben Walton, 45, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the shooting death of his nephew Israel Falkner, 25.
Witnesses said the victim was arguing with Walton at their home on the 4600 block of Sandy Park Drive.
During the argument, the victim’s mother tried to break them up, but Walton pulled out a gun and began firing, according to police.
Police found the victim dead in the front yard from several gunshot wounds.
The 45-year-old was convicted of second-degree murder in May, according to the Shelby County District Attorney press release.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}