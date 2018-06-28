Man convicted of sexually assaulting two young sisters 'on several occasions'

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A man is facing up to 64 years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting young girls.
According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Quintin Brittenum, 54, sexually assaulted a 7-year-old and 9-year-old girl “on several occasions” in 2015.
Police said the incidents occurred between May and December 2015 at a home in Frayser.
Brittenum, a previously convicted sex offender, sexually assaulted the two girls – who are sisters – multiple times, according to investigators.
He was convicted Thursday of child rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery.
Police said Brittenum faces up to 64 years in prison without parole when he has a sentencing hearing in August.
Brittenum was convicted of aggravated sexual battery in 1994 and was sentenced to eight years in prison.
