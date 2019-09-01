Man critically injured after attempted robbery, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is fighting for his life following a shooting in South Memphis on Saturday night.
Memphis police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of College Street.
According to police, one man was struck in the leg during an attempted robbery.
He was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
Memphis police have not released any suspect descriptions at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Tennessee task force 'prepared for the worst,' headed to Miami ahead of Hurricane Dorian
- Police searching for man accused of flashing woman inside University of Memphis library
- Memphis mother claims 7-year-old son put on wrong school bus, left at bus stop all alone
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}