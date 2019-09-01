  • Man critically injured after attempted robbery, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is fighting for his life following a shooting in South Memphis on Saturday night.

    Memphis police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of College Street.

    According to police, one man was struck in the leg during an attempted robbery.

    He was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

    Memphis police have not released any suspect descriptions at this time.

    This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for updates.

