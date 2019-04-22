Man critically injured after being beaten in Memphis

A man is recovering after he was beaten in Memphis.
According to police, the victim was found on East Trigg Avenue. He was badly beaten and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
The original attack possibly happened on Latham which is right down the street.
The victim's age has not been released.
It is not clear what led to him being attacked.
