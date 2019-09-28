  • Man critically injured after dice game, police say

    By: Destini Johnson

    MEMPHIS, Tenn - One man was left clinging to life after an overnight shooting in Raleigh Sunday morning.

    Memphis police responded to calls of a shooting in the 3000 block of Warford Street around 2 am.

    According to authorities, one male was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

    The victim was later transported to Regional One in critical condition.

    Police say the victim was shot by a known suspect after engaging in a dice game.

    This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for any updates. 

