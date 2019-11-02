  • Man critically injured after shooting in Hickory Hill, police say

    By: Destini Johnson

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was critically injured in a shooting in Hickory Hill overnight.

    Memphis police responded to a shooting located at Raines Road and Hickory Hill Road.

    One man was struck and transported to Regional One in critical condition. 

    According to authorities, there is no suspect information available. 

