Man critically injured after shooting in Hickory Hill, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was critically injured in a shooting in Hickory Hill overnight.
Memphis police responded to a shooting located at Raines Road and Hickory Hill Road.
One man was struck and transported to Regional One in critical condition.
According to authorities, there is no suspect information available.
Call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH if you have any information regarding this investigation.
This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back with FOX13 for updates.
