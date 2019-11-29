  • Man critically injured after shooting in Raleigh

    By: Destini Johnson

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Raleigh Thursday night.

    A man walked into a Mapco gas station with a gunshot wound.

    He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    The suspect is believed to be a man wearing a black hoodie, according to police.

    This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for any updates. 

