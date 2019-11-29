Man critically injured after shooting in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Raleigh Thursday night.
A man walked into a Mapco gas station with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
The suspect is believed to be a man wearing a black hoodie, according to police.
This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for any updates.
