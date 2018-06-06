Man critically injured during Highland Heights shooting

FOX13 is live on Good Morning Memphis with the latest on the investigation.
Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Highland Heights, according to police.
MFD said they transported one man from the 3300 block of Buchanan Avenue.
Trending stories:
- Teen tries to rape friend's mom during sleepover, police say
- Police searching for teen who may have drowned in Collierville neighborhood
- Fashion designer Kate Spade dies
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
This is a developing story, and FOX13 is working to learn more information about the shooting.
Check back for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}