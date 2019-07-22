  • Man critically injured during hit-and-run

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after he was hit by a car, police said. 

    According to Memphis police, they were called to the 4300 block of Elvis Presley around 2 p.m. to investigate. 

    The victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle and police said he is in critical condition. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories