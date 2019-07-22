Man critically injured during hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after he was hit by a car, police said.
According to Memphis police, they were called to the 4300 block of Elvis Presley around 2 p.m. to investigate.
The victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle and police said he is in critical condition.
At 2:03 a.m. officers responded to a call at 4381 Elvis Presley. A male was hit by a vehicle and xported by private vehicle to Methodist South. He is listed as critical.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 22, 2019
The suspect fled in a possible 2019 Ram with TX tags.
This incident stemmed from an argument.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}