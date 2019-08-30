  • Man critically injured during morning shooting, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting. 

    According to police, the victim was taken to the 4300 block of New Allen by a private vehicle. 

    Officers said the man was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Police do not have suspect information available. 

    This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories