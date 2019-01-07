  • Man critically injured during Raleigh shooting

    Updated:

    Memphis police are hunting for a shooter after a man was shot in Raleigh. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    According to police, the victim was hit on the 1500 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard around 10:20 p.m. on Monday.

    The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but, has since been upgraded to stable. 

    The suspect fled in a black vehicle. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories