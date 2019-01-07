Man critically injured during Raleigh shooting

Memphis police are hunting for a shooter after a man was shot in Raleigh.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- MPD: Man shot, killed by officers didn't 'meet criteria' to get mental help after previous incidents
- Christmas tree, fireplace caused deadly house fire in Collierville, investigators say
- Police: Babysitter dressed dead infant, tried to hide death
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to police, the victim was hit on the 1500 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard around 10:20 p.m. on Monday.
The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but, has since been upgraded to stable.
The suspect fled in a black vehicle.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}