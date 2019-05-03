  • Man critically injured during shooting at Memphis gas station, police say

    Updated:

    Memphis police are investigating a gas station shooting for the third night in a row. 

    According to police, the victim was shot outside the Exxon on the 1300 block of South Bellevue Boulevard. 

    Police said the shooting happened just before 12:20 a.m. on Friday. 

    The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

