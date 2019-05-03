Man critically injured during shooting at Memphis gas station, police say

Memphis police are investigating a gas station shooting for the third night in a row.
According to police, the victim was shot outside the Exxon on the 1300 block of South Bellevue Boulevard.
Police said the shooting happened just before 12:20 a.m. on Friday.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
