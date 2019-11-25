Man critically injured during shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating multiple shootings within just a few hours of each other.
The first shooting happened outside a pawn shop in Frayser just after 11 a.m. on Monday.
The most recent shooting occurred on the 4100 block of Double Tree Road. The exact time has not been released. But when a FOX13 crew arrived on the scene around 1:30 p.m., police had already roped off the crime scene.
The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
