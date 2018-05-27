Man critically injured following an ATV crash in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life after a crash Saturday evening in Whitehaven.
According to the Memphis Police Department, they responded to a crash around 5:36 p.m. at Honduras and 8th Street involving an ATV.
At 5:36 p.m. MPD responded to a crash call at Honduras and 8th Street involving an ATV.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 26, 2018
One male was injured. He was transported to ROH in critical condition.
One man was injured and transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.
We are working with police to learn more, so check back on updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}