  • Man critically injured following an ATV crash in Whitehaven

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life after a crash Saturday evening in Whitehaven. 

    According to the Memphis Police Department, they responded to a crash around 5:36 p.m. at Honduras and 8th Street involving an ATV.

    One man was injured and transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD. 

    We are working with police to learn more, so check back on updates. 

