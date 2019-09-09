Man critically injured in Memphis shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting in Memphis.
According to police, they were called to the 3300 block of Douglass Avenue on Monday morning.
One man was shot, police said. The victim is currently being treated at Regional One hospital and is in critical condition.
Police were not able to provide any information about a possible suspect.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
