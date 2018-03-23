  • Man critically injured in Suncrest Drive shooting

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police Department is investigating after a shooting Friday afternoon.

    The incident happened a little before 3 p.m. in the 4400 block of Suncrest Drive. 

    A man was shot and rushed to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition. 

    No suspect information is known at this time. 

    If you have any information, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

