Man critically injured in two-car crash

    By: Destini Johnson

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was critically injured in a crash at Highway 385 and Winchester Road Saturday night.

    Two cars were involved in the crash according to police.

    One man was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    The cause of the crash is undetermined at this time.

