Man critically injured, two others transported to hospital after shooting

FOX13 has a crew working to learn more information about the shooting and will update you LIVE on air with the latest as it becomes available.
Memphis police are investigating after a man was shot on Gowan Drive.
According to Memphis fire dispatch, three people were taken to nearby hospitals, however, only two were injured.
One man was critically injured in the shooting, a 16-year-old teen was grazed near her eye, and the third victim was not hit, however, she is pregnant. She was taken out of precaution for her baby.
