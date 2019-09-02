Man critically injured while crossing the street, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department said a man was seriously hurt when a car struck him early in the morning.
According to police, the accident happened at the corner of Central and Blythe around 12:30 a.m.
A man was crossing the street and did not use a crosswalk when he was hit.
The driver stayed on the scene and police said no charges have been filed.
He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
