  • Man critically injured while crossing the street, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department said a man was seriously hurt when a car struck him early in the morning. 

    According to police, the accident happened at the corner of Central and Blythe around 12:30 a.m.

    A man was crossing the street and did not use a crosswalk when he was hit. 

    The driver stayed on the scene and police said no charges have been filed. 

    He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. 

     

