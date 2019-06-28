  • Man critically shot at apartment complex parking lot

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a critical shooting at a Memphis apartment complex. 

    The shooting happened this morning on the 3800 block of North Advantage Way Drive. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Police said one man was shot in the parking lot and was taken to Regional One hospital. 

    The suspect fled the scene in a gray vehicle. 

    FOX13 is working to learn more information and will have a LIVE report on Good Morning Memphis. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories