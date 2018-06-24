Man critically shot in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life following an afternoon shooting in Frayser.
According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened around 4:16 p.m. at the intersection of Steele St & Whitney Ave, near the Whitney Manor Apartments.
At 4:16pm MPD responded to a shooting at Whitney & Steele near the Whitney Manor Apartments. One male victim was xported to ROH in critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 24, 2018
Suspects possibly 2 mbs one wearing a light blue t-shirt other one wearing a white t-shirt.
When officers arrived to the scene they noticed a man had been shot. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
The suspects are possibly two male blacks. One was wearing a light blue t-shirt and the other was wearing a white t-shirt.
Anybody with tips or information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
