Man critically shot in Frayser

    By: Ryan Glover

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life following an afternoon shooting in Frayser. 

    According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened around 4:16 p.m. at the intersection of Steele St & Whitney Ave, near the Whitney Manor Apartments. 

    When officers arrived to the scene they noticed a man had been shot. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition. 

    The suspects are possibly two male blacks. One was wearing a light blue t-shirt and the other was wearing a white t-shirt.

    Anybody with tips or information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

