Man critically shot in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life following a shooting Saturday night in Orange Mound.
According to MPD, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at 836 Boston St. One man was shot and transported in critical condition.
Officers are on the scene at 836 Boston regarding a shooting. One male was shot and transported in critical condition. The suspects were described as 3-4 m/blacks in a green Kia sedan, headed S/B on Boston.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 6, 2018
The suspects were described as 3-4 black males in a green Kia sedan. They headed southbound on Boston St. following the shooting.
We are working with MPD to learn more on the shooting. Check back for updates.
