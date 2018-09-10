  • Man critically shot outside Memphis Walmart, police say

    By: Ryan Glover

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting to stay alive following a shooting outside a Memphis Walmart. 

    According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to the shooting around 7:30 at the Walmart located in the 2800 block of Hickory Hill Road. When MPD arrived they noticed a man had been shot. 

    He was transported to Regional One in critical condition. 

    According to MPD, the suspect was possibly driving a dark blue Hyundai Tiber or Genesis. 

    If you know anything about this latest shooting in the City of Memphis, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

