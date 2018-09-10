Man critically shot outside Memphis Walmart, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting to stay alive following a shooting outside a Memphis Walmart.
According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to the shooting around 7:30 at the Walmart located in the 2800 block of Hickory Hill Road. When MPD arrived they noticed a man had been shot.
Here is video from the shooting at this Walmart. Memphis police say a man with critically shot outside Walmart in 2800 block of Hickory Hill Road. pic.twitter.com/iR1VK9iwyN— Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) September 10, 2018
He was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting @ 2856 Hickory Hill Road @ the Neighborhood WalMart. One male was shot & xported in critical condition to ROH. The suspect was possibly driving a dark blue Hyundai Tiber or Genesis. Anyone w/information should call Crime Stoppers.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 10, 2018
According to MPD, the suspect was possibly driving a dark blue Hyundai Tiber or Genesis.
If you know anything about this latest shooting in the City of Memphis, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}