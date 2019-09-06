Man crossing street shot multiple times, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting.
According to police, the victim was found at Brooks and Dogwood. He was shot multiple times. Officers tried to help the victim, but he refused aid. Police also said he is not cooperating about who shot him.
He was walking across the street when he was hit.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Police said the victim is in critical condition.
Officers said they are looking for information about the shooter.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}