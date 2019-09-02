  • Man dead, 2 suspects on the run after shooting in Frayser, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two suspects are on the run after a deadly shooting in Frayser.

    Officers were called to the 2200 block of Clifton Ave. Monday afternoon.

    Police said one man was found dead on the scene.

    Investigators are searching for two men that fled the scene on foot after the shooting.

    The suspects were last seen wearing t-shirts and blue jeans.

    MPD has not identified the man killed at this time.

    This is an ongoing investigation.

    If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

