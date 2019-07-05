Man dead after accidental fall on Broadway in Nashville during 4th of July, police say

NASHVILLE, TN (WZTV) UPDATE (3:00 PM): Nashville Police have identified the man who fell from the roof of a building on Broadway on Thursday.
Gage Schrantz, 22, of Tempe, Arizona, unsuccessfully tried to jump from the roof of the Ernest Tubb Record Shop to the roof of the Downtown Sporting Club, according to a Nashville Police press release.
Officers were told that Schrantz was by himself at the time of the incident.
He reportedly ran to the entrance of Mellow Mushroom and up three flights of stairs, past security and onto the roof.
Schrantz then jumped from the roof of AJ's Good Time Bar to the roof of Ernest Tubb Record Shop.
Witnesses said he then got a running start and jumped toward the roof of the Downtown Sporting Club, which was a separation of 14 feet.
Schrantz fell approximately 50 feet to the pavement.
He was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in very critical condition and pronounced dead on Thursday night.
ORIGINAL STORY BELOW
A man has died after an accidental fall in downtown Nashville during the Fourth of July.
Metro Police confirmed the death on Friday afternoon.
The accident occurred at 409 Broadway in Nashville on Thursday at 5:16 p.m.
Police said it is being considered an accidental fall.
