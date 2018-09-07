  • Man dead after being hit by train in downtown Memphis

    Updated:

    Memphis police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train in downtown Memphis. 

    According to police, it happened at S. Main Street at Virginia Avenue. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, and his identity has not been released. 

    FOX13 is working to learn more information and will update you live on Good Morning Memphis. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories