Man dead after being shot by relative in Memphis neighborhood, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died after he was shot by a relative in a Memphis neighborhood.
Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the 3600 block of Royal Wood Drive in Raleigh.
According to MPD, the victim was shot by one of his relatives after an argument.
The victim – who has not yet been identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police said he did not survive his injuries.
According to MPD, the suspect in the deadly shooting has been arrested.
Darrian Culp 25, was charged with Voluntary Manslaughter and Employment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.
