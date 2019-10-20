Man dead after being shot multiple times inside wrecked out car in Arkansas, police chief says

HELENA, AR - Another deadly incident has occurred in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.
According to HWH Police Chief, James Smith, officers were dispatched to the area of N 3rd & E Baldwin Ave around 10:20 Saturday night. Officers found 27-year-old Antwon Mooney inside a wrecked vehicle located in a ditch.
Chief Smith told FOX13 officers received multiple calls about shots being fired in the area earlier in the night. The car Mooney was in had been struck by multiple gunshots.
When paramedics made the scene, Mooney was still responsive. He was transported to Helena Regional Medical Center where he later died.
Police Chief Smith told FOX13 this investigation is ongoing.
This killing comes days after a double murder occurred in the city of Helena-West Helena.
Officers responded to Plaza Avenue and 6th Street around 11:00 Friday morning.
Investigators told FOX13 Jamarius Reese, 20, was shot on the scene. Paramedics attempted to save him, but he was DOA.
About a half-hour later, police were called to the 600 block of Garland St. after hearing gunshots in the area. Donameka Ballard, 24, was shot on the front lawn, he was also pronounced dead.
Authorities in Arkansas told FOX13 Ballard was responsible for killing Reese. In retaliation to Reese's death, three other suspects killed Ballard, according to police.
