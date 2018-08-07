Man dead after being struck by train in Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. - A man was killed after being struck by a passing train in Covington.
According to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office, the man was hit by the train around 10:45 p.m. Monday.
Police were called to the railroad crossing in the 700 block of Melrose Road regarding the fatal incident.
Jeffrey Allen Winfrey, 36, was identified by authorities as the victim.
The details surrounding Winfrey’s death are still unclear, as an investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Tipton County police.
