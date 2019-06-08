Man dead after crash involving motorcycle and tractor-trailer in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after a fatal tractor-trailer crash in Midtown.
Police told FOX13 the crash happened at Madison Avenue and North McLean Saturday afternoon.
One man was pronounced dead on the scene. The man killed has not been identified.
Details are very limited at this time.
