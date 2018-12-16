  • Man dead after double shooting in Memphis neighborhood

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are on the scene of a shooting in Nutbush. 

    Officers were called to the 1500 block of Duke where two men were found shot on the scene.

    One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Another man was found dead on the scene.

    MPD told FOX13 the suspect was possibly known to the victims. The suspect has been detained.

    This is an ongoing investigation.

    If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

     

