Man dead after double shooting in Memphis

FOX13 is working to learn the latest information about the shooting, LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
Memphis police are working to find out whoever is responsible for shooting two people in Memphis.
According to police, the shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday on the 1900 block of Glory Circle.
Police said they found a woman who was fighting for her life. She was taken to the hospital.
Shortly after, police said they found a man who had also been shot. He was rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive.
