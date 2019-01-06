Man dead after double shooting in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A suspect is on the run after a double shooting in southeast Memphis.
Investigators responded to the scene at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Waterside Drive.
One man was found shot and killed on the scene, according to MPD.
A second man was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Preliminary information determined that the victim knew the suspect.
No arrests have been made at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call 528-CASH.
