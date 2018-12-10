  • Man dead after early morning shooting at motel

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers responded to a deadly shooting early Monday morning.

    The shooting happened at American Way and Lamar. 

    RELATED: 1 dead, 1 critical after motel shooting on American Way

    MPD was called to the Garden Inn around 2:30 a.m.

    We know one man was pronounced dead on the scene.

    FOX13 is LIVE on the scene of the shooting as police search for evidence. Check for updates now on Good Morning Memphis.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories