Man dead after falling from vehicle, then hit by another car in South Memphis, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis driver is on the run after a man was struck by a vehicle in South Memphis.
Officers were called to the 4800 block of Dianne Dr. around 10:10 Tuesday morning.
Police were told a man fell off a vehicle and was struck by another near the 4800 block of Dianne Dr.
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. MPD told us the victim did not survive the injuries.
This is currently a homicide investigation.
Officials said the driver responsible got out of his vehicle and ran from the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for updates on the investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis man accused of punching wife, leaving her to die in traffic has lengthy criminal history
- Memphis native ‘Back it up Terry’ gets new wheelchair and van years after viral fireworks video
- Lawsuit: SCSO deputy claims exposure to fentanyl caused overdoses and suicidal thoughts
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}