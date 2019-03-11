MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators say three to four men started fighting inside Winchester Bowl before the shooting. LIVE COVERAGE from the scene, now on Good Morning Memphis.
Police are investigating after a deadly shooting at a bowling alley Sunday night.
Officers were called to Winchester Bowl in the 3700 block of Mendenhall Rd. around 10:22 p.m.
>>Person injured after early morning shooting in Hickory Hill
Investigators on the scene said three to four men began fighting inside the bowling alley.
Security from the bowling alley broke up the fight. Everyone involved in the fight left the building.
As the victim was leaving, a white Ford 150 drove up and fired several shots.
MPD said a 25-year-old man was shot and killed on the scene.
The man killed has not been identified by police.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any additional information, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
