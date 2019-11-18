  • Man dead after his car was sprayed with bullets overnight in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for answers after a man was found shot and killed in a Memphis neighborhood.

    The Memphis Police Department was called to the scene around 2:00 Monday morning.

    A car was found shot up near the 3100 block of Kimball Ave. Multiple shell-casings were also found on the street. 

    MPD told FOX13 they found a man dead inside a home nearby. The man found dead has not been identified by police.

    Three men have been detained on the scene. No suspect information is available.

    This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

