Man dead after hit and run in South Memphis, victim identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police were on the scene of a deadly hit and run early Friday morning.
Investigators responded to the scene at 4:57 in the 1400 block of Elvis Presley Blvd.
Trending stories:
- 1 killed, 1 still in critical condition after shooting in South Memphis
- Downtown memorial marks the 8th anniversary of Lorenzen Wright's death
- Arkansas father, son among duck boat victims in Missouri
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
MPD told FOX13 Ronald Everhart, 45, was pronounced dead on the scene.
The person responsible fled the scene in a white vehicle.
If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
The pedestrian has been positively identified as 45-year-old Ronald Everhart. https://t.co/c4WWOLTwXA— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 21, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}