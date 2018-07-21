  • Man dead after hit and run in South Memphis, victim identified

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police were on the scene of a deadly hit and run early Friday morning.

    Investigators responded to the scene at 4:57 in the 1400 block of Elvis Presley Blvd.

    Trending stories:

    MPD told FOX13 Ronald Everhart, 45, was pronounced dead on the scene.

    The person responsible fled the scene in a white vehicle.

    If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories