  • Man dead after multi-vehicle accident in north Mississippi, officials say

    BYHALIA, Miss. - A man was killed in a multi-vehicle accident in north Mississippi, according to local officials.

    Authorities said the accident happened at the intersection of Highway 178 and Edwards Road in Byhalia around 3 p.m. Monday.

    Officials said it was a two-vehicle collision.

    According to the Marshall County coroner’s office, the victim was killed when the car he was riding in was T-boned by another car at that intersection.

    Coroner James Anderson identified the man who died as David Pegues, 59. 

    It is unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash.

