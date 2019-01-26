Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Dyersburg overnight

DYER COUTNY, Tenn. - Special agents are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting in west Tennessee.
Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Honeysuckle Cove in Dyersburg around 8:15 Friday evening.
Investigators told TBI agents they noticed a man through the window inside the home carrying a long gun.
Once officers heard a gunshot, one deputy approached the door, according to the TBI. The man inside then appeared at the glass door, holding both a long gun and a pistol.
Once the man pointed the pistol at the deputy, the officer shot the suspect.
The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured on the scene.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Shelby County deputies find body in wooded area
- 'Stack of motions' for Lorenzen Wright murder trial filed in court
- Whole Foods recalls spinach over possible salmonella contamination
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The deceased male will not be identified until relatives are notified.
TBI Special Agents are still gathering relative interviews and evidence, so this is an active and ongoing investigation.
The TBI has not identified the officers involved in the shooting.
"As is our policy, the TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective department," said a spokesperson for the TBI.
Check back for updates on the investigation.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}