  Man dead after overnight shooting in Frayser

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is dead after an overnight shooting in Frayser.

    MPD arrived on the scene in the 1200 block of Frayser at 10:38 Saturday night.

    Officers found a man shot and killed on the floor.

    Investigators told FOX13 the suspect was known to the man. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

    Police say the shooting happened after an argument between the suspect and the victim's mother.

    If you have any information on the suspect's whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

