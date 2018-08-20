0 Man dead after overnight shooting in North Memphis, victim identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE 2:15 P.M. Police told FOX13 Keith Jenkins, 46, has been identified as the man shot and killed.

RELATED: 7 dead, 3 others shot since Friday morning

Keith Jenkins 46, has been positively identified as the victim. https://t.co/DHfAX9nVoj — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 20, 2018

PHOTOS: 7 homicides in 72 hours across Memphis

A North Memphis man is dead after being gunned down early Saturday morning. It happened in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Friends and family identified the victim as Keith Jenkins. Bruce Carter told us he watched Jenkins grow up.

Carter lives just feet away from where the shooting happened. Carter said Jenkins had been living in Milwaukee with his kids.



At 12:29 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at 2240 Griggs Ave. One adult male victim was located lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 18, 2018

He was home visiting family in Hyde Park and planned on going back to Wisconsin this weekend.

Carter said, “He was just trying to go home and get his daughter and bring her back here to go to Lemoyne-Owen college.”

MPD told FOX13, the killing happened around 12:30 Saturday morning on Griggs Avenue and the victim was shot in the chest.

Carter said Jenkins was riding a bike at the time. “It’s hurting me. It’s nonsense. There’s a lot of nonsense right now, unnecessary killing,” said Carter.

Carter told us he had no idea who would want to hurt Jenkins or why. Investigators haven’t said what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information on the crime, you’re asked to call police.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.