Man dead after overnight shooting in Shelby County, victims identified

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Deputies responded to an early morning shooting in Northaven early Saturday morning.
Family members have identified the victims.
Cherrie Bynum was shot three times. Relatives say she was shot three times and just came out of surgery.
Her boyfriend, Johnny Hamlet, was shot and killed on the scene.
Shelby County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene around 1:30 in the 4300 block or Benjestown in Northaven.
At least one person is dead, another victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
No suspect information is available at ths time.
We'll keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
