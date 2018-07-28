  • Man dead after overnight shooting in Shelby County

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Deputies responded to an early morning shooting in Northaven early Saturday morning.

    Shelby County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene around 1:30 in the 4300 block or Benjestown in Northaven.

    Trending stories:

    At least one person is dead, another victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    No suspect information is available at ths time.

    We'll keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories